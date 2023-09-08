Tennessee Titans game history against New Orleans Saints

Nashville, TN – In head-to-head regular season matchups, the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have played a total of 16 times, with the Titans holding a 9-6-1 advantage. That includes a four-game winning streak by the Titans that was broken with a Saints victory in 2011.

The last four outcomes have been split evenly, 2-2, with three of those four contests played at Nissan Stadium.

The last time the Titans played in New Orleans was November 8th, 2015, a game the Titans won in overtime by a final score of 34-28. It was the first game the Titans played under then-interim head coach Mike Mularkey.

Rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota’s fourth touchdown pass of the game was the game-winner in overtime.

While the teams are infrequent adversaries and the Saints have made only four appearances in Tennessee since the Oilers moved from Houston in 1997, the Saints visited Nissan Stadium in 2019 and 2021.

On December 22nd, 2019, the Saints erased a 14-0 Titans lead to win 38-28, defeating a Titans team that was without running back Derrick Henry for the first and only time during the season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes from Drew Brees for 136 yards, including a late score to seal the New Orleans victory.

On November 14th, 2021, the Tennessee Titans hosted the New Orleans Saints and earned a 23- 21 victory. The Titans defense tallied four sacks—including two sacks by Jeffery Simmons—and stopped the Saints on a late two-point conversion that would have tied the score at 23-23. Ryan Tannehill passed for a touchdown and rushed for another score in the win.

The Tennessee Titans played a memorable primetime game at Caesars Superdome on Monday night, September 24th, 2007. Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck recorded a career-high three interceptions, tying a franchise record, in helping the team to a 31-14 win.

The initial regular season matchup between the Saints and the then-Houston Oilers occurred in 1971, five seasons after the Saints began play as an expansion franchise in the NFL. The game resulted in a 13-13 score, one of the six ties in Oilers/Titans history.



The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have a long preseason history. In 30 meetings in the preseason, the Saints lead 15-14-1. They met every preseason from 1968-87, and only the Dallas Cowboys have played the Oilers/Titans more often in the preseason (34 games) than the Saints.

Most Recent Games

2011 Week 14 • Dec. 11, 2011 • SAINTS 22 at Titans 17

Drew Brees passes for 337 yards with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to Marques Colston. Titans rookie Jake Locker enters the game in the second quarter after Matt Hasselbeck injures a calf. Locker rushes for a touchdown and completes a 40-yard touchdown pass to Nate Washington.

Locker’s 282 passing yards are the second-most in franchise history by a rookie. Washington totals 130 yards on six receptions. Locker is sacked by Jo-Lonn Dunbar at the New Orleans eight-yard line on the final play.

2015 Week 9 • Nov. 8, 2015 • TITANS 34 at Saints 28 (OT)

Marcus Mariota’s fourth touchdown pass is a five-yarder to Anthony Fasano in overtime. Mariota goes 28-of-39 for 371 yards and no interceptions. He ties the game in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to Justin Hunter and two-point conversion to Delanie Walker.

The Titans forced two turnovers and sacked Drew Brees (28-of-39 for 387 yards) four times. Walker registers two touchdown catches, including a 61-yarder. The teams combined for 899 yards of offense, including 483 by the Titans.

2019 Week 16 • Dec. 22, 2019 • SAINTS 38 at Titans 28

The Saints score 24 consecutive points after the Titans take a 14-0 lead in the first half. Ryan Tannehill and Drew Brees each complete three touchdown passes without throwing an interception. Tannehill is sacked five times.

Saints wideout Michael Thomas catches 12 passes for 136 yards and a score late in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach. Thomas’ touchdown is preceded by a fumble recovery by the Saints defense in its own territory on a pass from Tannehill to receiver Kalif Raymond.

2021 Week 10 • Nov. 14, 2021 • Saints 21 at TITANS 23

The Tennessee Titans preserved a victory by thwarting a two-point conversion by the New Orleans Saints and recovering an onside kick with less than two minutes remaining. The Titans’ defense records four sacks of Trevor Siemian (all in the first half), including two by Jeffery Simmons. Ryan Tannehill rushes for a one-yard touchdown and tosses a two-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.

The Titans recover a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and convert the turnover to a touchdown. The Saints missed a pair of extra-point attempts in addition to their failed two-point try. Titans receiver Marcus Johnson leads the club with five receptions for 100 yards.