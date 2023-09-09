BACH to hold Two Suicide Prevention Events in September

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and Fort Campbell support agencies offer two community Suicide Prevention Month events in September.

“We welcome all service members, families, retirees, and civilians to join us for both events,” said 1st Lt. Emily-Rose Marquis, a Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Social Work Intern who is helping coordinate the events.

Behavioral Health Resource Fair

A Behavioral Health Resource Fair, is scheduled for Thursday, September 21st, 10:00am-4:00pm at Fort Campbell’s Town Center Park, located at the corner of Indiana and Michigan Avenue in front of Fort Campbell’s Post Exchange. The first event offers military and civilian resources and live music.

Food will be available for purchase from participating food truck vendors. All military and civilians with post access are invited to participate and speak with community resources from Army Community Service, Military Family Life Counselor, Armed Forces Wellness Center, Suicide Prevention, Chaplain, Veterans Administration Suicide Prevention Case Management, Nutrition, Morale Welfare and Recreation, Spouse Employment, American Red Cross, Behavioral Health, and more.

In case of inclement weather, the Resource Fair will move inside Fort Campbell’s Soldier Support Center.

Light Up the Night

On Thursday, September 28th, 6:00pm-7:00pm “Light Up the Night,” a candlelight vigil and walk in remembrance of lives lost, will be held at Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home, 7973 Destiny Boulevard, Fort Campbell.

In the event of inclement weather, this event will be held at the USO, 6145 Desert Storm Avenue, Fort Campbell.

Service members, veterans and family members in crisis can seek help through the veterans/military crisis line by:

• Calling 988 and accessing option 1.

• Texting to 838255.

• Chatting at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.