Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival Road Closures, Parking Information, Park Polices

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival is Saturday, September 9th, 2023 from 11:00am – 11:30pm and Sunday, September 10th from 11:00am – 6:00pm at McGregor Park on Riverside Drive.

Come down to the Cumberland River for fun, music, food and events. Admission to Riverfest is free and open to the public.

Road Closures, Park Information

Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th

6:00am: All three southbound lanes on Riverside Drive and center turning lane closed. Only one northbound and one southbound lane will be open for two-way traffic.

College Street between North First Street and Second Street will remain closed from 6:00am until 5:00pm.

6:00pm- midnight: Riverside Drive will be closed to through traffic from Spring Street to College Street.

Midnight: Riverside Drive will be reopened for one northbound and one southbound lane for two-way traffic.

The courtesy boat dock and boat ramp at the Cumberland RiverWalk at McGregor Park will be closed Thursday through Sunday morning. Boats can be anchored on the county side of the channel during the festival, however, no boat may anchor in the channel or on the Riverside Drive side of the channel.

River traffic may be subject to safety checks. There is no swimming in the event area after sunset, from the R.J. Corman Train trestle to the Red River/Cumberland River confluence. These regulations are subject to change at any time.

Parking & Shuttles

Free parking will be available at APSU Campus in parking lots 5 and 7 on Farris Street and Bailey Street, both directly off of Eighth Street.

Clarksville Transit System will provide shuttle service every 15 minutes on Saturday, 10:45am – 12:00pm, and Sunday from 10:45am until 7:00pm. CTS buses are ADA-accessible for attendees with mobility challenges.

Riverfest parking is not permitted at Two Rivers Business Center at any time or at Riverside Drive businesses during their business hours.

Riverfest Festival Polices, The following are Prohibited

Pets (with the exception of service animals.)

Outside alcoholic beverages

Coolers

Weapons, except as provided by TCA 39-17-13-51

Roaming solicitation

Flash photography, camcorders, or recording devices during headlining concerts (after 8:00pm).

Fights or foul language

Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Amplification devices

Any violation of these policies will result in expulsion from the festival.

About Riverfest

Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building camaraderie between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family. Admission to Riverfest is free and open to the public.

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River. The 34th and final festival will be September 9th-10th, 2023. Clarksville Parks and Recreation is currently surveying the citizens of Clarksville about the future of city events.

The survey can be taken by following this link https://tinyurl.com/h5wkeec8