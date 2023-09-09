National Gas Price Average drops Two Cents

Washington, D.C. – The national average for a gallon of gas fell following Labor Day, declining two pennies since last week to $3.80. The decrease comes despite a recent spike in the price of oil, the primary ingredient in gasoline.

“Pump prices appear to be defying the odds at the moment, despite a boost in the cost of oil,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This uneasy balancing act may last until we get beyond hurricane season.”

For the complete report including the latest EIA data and oil market dynamics, please visit https://gasprices.aaa.com/gas-prices-slump-slightly-as-summers-end-approaches/