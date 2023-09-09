Tennessee Titans defeated the New Orleans Saints 23-21 in their last meeting

2021 Week 10 | Titans 23, Saints 21

Sunday, November 14th, 2021 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 10 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the New Orleans Saints and won by a score of 23-21. This marked Tennessee’s sixth consecutive win, as they became the second team in NFL history to win five straight contests with each of the wins coming at the expense of a participant in the previous year’s postseason.

The Titans got on the board in the first quarter with a 70-yard scoring drive that included a 50-yard pass from QB Ryan Tannehill to WR Marcus Johnson. K Randy Bullock converted a 28-yard field goal to give Tennessee an early 3-0 lead.

In the second quarter, New Orleans strung together a 75-yard scoring drive that incorporated a 46-yard pass from Saints QB Trevor Siemian to Saints WR Deonte Harris to move the chains.

Ultimately, Siemian threw an 11-yard touchdown to Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith, but the extra point attempt failed as New Orleans took a 6-3 lead. On the ensuing Tennessee possession, Tannehill completed first-down-converting passes to TE Geoff Swaim and Johnson to extend the drive, before Bullock tied the score at 6-6 with a 36-yard field goal.

Later in the second quarter, Tennessee pulled ahead with a 56-yard scoring possession.

WR A.J. Brown contributed a first-down catch and a first-down carry, which then allowed Tannehill to rush for a one-yard score. The Titans went ahead 13-6.

On New Orleans’ opening kick return of the second half, LB Dylan Cole forced Harris to fumble the ball. FB Tory Carter recovered it to give Tennessee possession at the New Orleans 19-yard line. Johnson contributed a 10-yard catch, as Tannehill then connected with TE MyCole Pruitt for a two-yard touchdown.

The Tennessee Titans increased the lead, 20-6. Later in the third quarter, the New Orleans Saints scored their first of two touchdowns on the day as RB Mark Ingram II ran in a 13-yard score. However, Saints K Brian Johnson missed his second extra point of the day, as New Orleans made it a 20-12 contest.

In the fourth quarter, Tennessee tacked on another score on an 11-play possession that included a 39-yard screen pass from Tannehill to RB D’Onta Foreman. Bullock converted his third field goal of the day on a successful 36-yard kick, 23-12 Titans. On the following possession, New Orleans responded with a field goal of their own. Siemian connected with Ingram for a 34-yard pass, as Johnson completed the drive with a 20-yard field goal to make it 23-15.

Later in the fourth quarter, New Orleans constructed a 71-play scoring drive that culminated in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Siemian to Saints WR Marquez Callaway. New Orleans attempted a two-point conversion, but a false start penalty forced the Saints to go for two from the seven-yard line. New Orleans’ attempt was unsuccessful as LB Jayon Brown successfully defended the pass and Tennessee preserved a 23-21 victory.