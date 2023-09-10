APSU Football loses to #9 Tennessee Vols, 30-13

Knoxville, TN – Facing the Tennessee Vols, a nationally-ranked Power 5 opponent, in front of a sold-out crowd, the Austin Peay State University football team left Neyland Stadium unbowed by No. 9 Tennessee in a 30-13 loss Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

In holding Tennessee to 30 points, Austin Peay State University surrendered its fewest points to a ranked FBS foe in program history. It also was the fewest points allowed to any FBS foe since holding Kentucky to 26 points in 2017.

Returning to Rocky Top for the first time since 2013, Austin Peay (0-2) matched Tennessee drive-for-drive for the first 29:40 of the first half. The Governors got field goals of 45 and 34 yards from Maddux Trujillo. The Volunteers could only match that with Charles Campbell’s field goals from 28 and 37 yards until its final first-half drive.

In battling to that 6-6 tie, Austin Peay State University’s defense held Tennessee’s offense to 159 yards on its first five drives, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs in addition to the two field goals. Sam Howard had seven tackles and a key tackle for loss in the opening half.

Tennessee (2-0) scored the game’s first touchdown late in the first half, piecing together an 11-play, 67-yard drive that needed just over two minutes to find the end zone. UT Vols quarterback Joe Milton III completed six passes on the drive, then capped it with a six-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left in the half.

The Volunteers received the second half’s opening kickoff and promptly scored the game’s second touchdown. Dee Williams’ 33-yard kickoff return put the drive in good starting territory. Running back Jaylen Wright put the Vols on the Govs’ two-yard line with back-to-back carries totaling 57 yards. Two plays later, Milton found Ramel Kenyon in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown and a 20-6 lead.

But an undeterred APSU again resumed matching Tennessee in the second half. The Govs defense held the Volunteers to 10 points on its final six drives, forcing two three-and-outs and forcing a fumble in the closing stretch.

Meanwhile, the APSU Govs offense slowly started to find its legs and ultimately found the end zone on an impressive six-play, 90-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter. Austin Peay State University saw receivers Tre Shackleford and Trey Goodman get behind the Tennessee defense and make big gains in doing so. Shackleford sparked the drive with his 26-yard reception that moved the ball to midfield. Two plays later, Trey Goodman slipped behind the Vols defense and caught a pass for a 52-yard touchdown.

Austin Peay State University would threaten on its final drive of the game, moving the ball 74 yards in 14 plays. DiLiello completed seven consecutive passes to start the drive, the last completion of that streak a 16-yard pass to Jaden Barnes that put the APSU Govs on the Tennessee 10-yard line. Hunting for a touchdown, the Govs went for it on 3rd-and-Goal at the two-yard line and 4th-and-Goal at the one-yard line but could not break through, setting the final score.

DiLiello completed 29-of-39 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown and added a team-best 36 rushing yards, including a 45-yard burst, to pace the Govs’ 339-yard offensive day. Nine receivers caught a pass from DiLiello with Shackleford catching seven passes for 58 yards to lead the pack.

Howard finished the game with 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack. Jahiem Ward added 10 tackles and broke up two passes. The APSU Govs finished with five tackles for loss, a sack, and four pass breakups against the Vols.

Milton completed 21-of-33 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown to lead Tennessee. Jaylen Wright finished the night with 118 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team returns to Clarksville and looks ahead to its Saturday home opener against East Tennessee at Fortera Stadium. The game begins at 6:00pm.

Tickets for the home opener are available online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets.

Scoring Recap

GOVS 3, UT 0 – Austin Peay nearly saw its opening drive stall, facing a 4th-and-2 after three plays. The Govs brought in a two-tight-end set, DiLiello kept the ball and burst through the Tennessee line, rambling for 45 yards to get deep in enemy territory. The Govs ventured into the red zone on DiLiello’s completion to Tre Shackleford. However, a personal foul on the next play pushed the Govs back, and Maddux Trujillo’s 45-yard field goal provided the game’s first points.

GOVS 3, UT 3 – Tennessee set up shop inside the Austin Peay State University red zone after a muffed punt. Starting on the Govs 13-yard line, Tennessee got five yards on their first play. However, Sam Howard nearly negated that gain on the next play when he tackled the running back just after the handoff for a three-yard loss. After an incompletion on third down, the Vols settled for a Charles Campbell 28-yard field goal to tie the game.

GOVS 6, UT 3 – Austin Peay State University’s defense stopped Tennessee on a 4th-and-3 play as Jahiem Ward made a diving pass breakup. The Govs took control on their own 17-yard line and immediately went for the big play, with Tennessee committing a pass interference penalty on the plate to move the ball quickly out of danger. DiLiello then found MJ Singleton on a 15-yard completion before CJ Evans provided nine yards on a pair of runs to get the ball into Tennessee territory. The Govs faced a critical 3rd-and-1 on the UT 33-yard line, but the Govs sent nine offensive linemen and two tight ends in, and DiLiello went against the play’s motion to gain 12 yards. A false start put the Govs behind the chains, and Trujillo ultimately kicked a 34-yard field goal for the Govs’ second score.

GOVS 6, UT 6 – Tennessee quickly moved down the field following the Govs’ scoring drive. Jabari Small’s 38-yard run moved the ball to the Govs’ 25-yard line. The Volunteers appeared to get the ball into the red zone on the next play, but an offensive pass interference penalty pushed the ball back to the 40-yard line. Two plays later, Tennessee saw a first down negated by a penalty. This time, it was an offensive holding play that denied a third-down conversion and forced a 3rd-and-11 play. The Govs defense held firm, allowing only a seven-yard play and forcing the Vols to settle for a Campbell 37-yard field goal.

GOVS 6, UT 13 – After a 47-yard Riley Stephens punt, Tennessee started its next scoring drive on its own 34-yard line. The Vols used chunk plays from Jaylen Wright (15-yard rush) and Milton (16-yard rush) to reach midfield in four plays. After a holding penalty put Tennessee in a 1st-and-14 situation, Wright broke through for a 17-yard gain to the APSU eight-yard line. Two plays later, Milton scored on a six-yard keeper for the game’s first touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the first half.

GOVS 6, UT 20 – Receiving the second-half kickoff, Tennessee got a 33-yard return by Dee Williams to start the half on its 35-yard line. Wright broke through the Govs line for back-to-back runs of 26 and 31 yards to get to the APSU 2-yard line. Austin Peay would stuff the next Wright rush attempt, but the Vols scored on Milton’s five-yard completion to Ramel Keyton.

GOVS 6, UT 23 – Three drives later, Tennessee forced a turnover on downs and started a drive on Austin Peay’s 48-yard line. Milton completed back-to-back passes to Keyton (17 yards) and Squirrel White (20 yards) to get the ball to the Austin Peay 5-yard line. But the Govs held Tennessee to one yard on the next three plays, forcing a Campbell 22-yard field goal to complete the drive.

GOVS 13, UT 23 – Austin Peay State University’s relentless offense found the end zone in the fourth quarter thanks to DiLiello’s arm. First, he found Tre Shackleford, who ran past a downed Vols defender for a 26-yard play to near midfield. Two plays later, Goodman got behind the Tennessee defense, and DiLiello found him for a 52-yard touchdown catch-and-carry, the longest play of the game to that point.

GOVS 13, UT 30 – Tennessee promptly scored on its ensuing drive. Milton moved the ball past midfield with a 21-yard pass to Bru McCoy. On the next play, Milton found McCallan Castles, who broke a tackle and rumbled down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown.