APSU Men’s Golf heads to Florida for Lipscomb’s AllState Streamsong Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a top-five finish in its first tournament of the fall, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is back in action at the AllState Streamsong Invitational, hosted by Lipscomb, at Streamsong Resort, Monday-Wednesday, on Streamsong Black in Bowling Green, Florida.

Austin Peay State University is joined by ASUN Conference foes Lipscomb and Kennesaw State at the par-73, 7,320-yard track. Elon, Florida Atlantic, James Madison, North Texas, Tennessee Tech, USC Upstate, Western Kentucky, and Wichita State round out the 11-team field, 60-player field.

Reigning ASUN Golfer of the Week Reece Britt is first off the tee for head coach Robbie Wilson in the Sunshine State. Britt shot a three-under 207 and finished tied for third in the season-opening event to earn his first career conference player of the week honors.

Seth Smith is next in line after finishing tied for seventh place with a one-under 209 in his collegiate debut at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout last week. Smith opened the season with three-under 67 in his first college round.

After playing as an individual last week, Logan Spurrier is next up for the Governors. Spurrier closed with a one-under 69 in the third round last week en route to a 14th-place finish with an aggregate score of one-over 211 at the Colonel Shootout.

Jakob Falk Schollert is next in line after shooting a four-over 214 and finishing tied for 20th last week. Falk Schollert ranked second on the team with a 72.61 stroke average last season, he also led the Govs with 30 counting rounds in 31 rounds played.

Finally, Daniel Love rounds out the lineup for APSU after a 58th-place finish and a score of 223 in last week’s season opener. Love played to a 74.41 stroke average last season with 13 of the 19 rounds he played while in the lineup counting toward the team score.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with James Madison and USC Upstate for the first round of the AllState Streamsong Invitational, which begins with a shotgun start, on Monday. Golfstat will have live scoring for the event.

