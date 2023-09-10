APSU Soccer loses at Ball State 3-0

Muncie, IN – A second-minute goal followed by a pair of scores in the second half downed the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team in its nonconference finale against Ball State 3-0, Sunday, at the Briner Sports Complex.

Ball State (2-4) scored its first goal of the game following a corner kick that resulted in congestion in front of the net and resulted in the score.

After the score, the Cardinals recorded five straight shots until Tori Case fired an attempt that was saved by BSU’s Bethany Moser in the 29th minute. Annabel Anderson then tallied the Govs’ next score in the 33rd minute, but it also was saved by Moser.

Ball State held its one-goal advantage heading into the break following 12 first-half shots. Despite the early point differential, the APSU Governors and Cardinals entered the half with a trio of shots on net.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the 56th minute before recording the final score of the match minutes later.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University fell to Ball State in the first meeting between the two teams.

Alec Baumgardt led APSU with three shots and was one.

Lindsey McMahon was one of three APSU Govs to play all 90 minutes. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has started all 43 games of her career and has gone the distance in 34 of her last 35 appearances.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns to Clarksville to kick off its second Atlantic Sun Conference campaign with a September 14th 6:00pm match against Bellarmine at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.