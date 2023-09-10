APSU’s Reece Britt named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week

Atlanta, GA – After shooting a three-under 207 and finishing tied for third in the season-opening tournament, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Reece Britt was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced Thursday.

Britt is the first Austin Peay State University men’s golfer to be named golfer of the week in the ASUN Conference, the last Governor to win a weekly award was Chase Korte, who was named the Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week on October 2nd, 2019.

Britt led the Governors in Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout, firing a one-under 69 with four birdies in the first round and a tow-under 68 with four more birdies in the second round. The Maryville, Tennessee native, closed the tournament with a pair of birdies and an even-par 70 to finish tied for third, just five shots off the tournament lead.

Britt helped lead the APSU Govs to a fifth-place finish in Richmond, Kentucky. EKU’s Joe Benton also shared the ASUN Golfer of the Week award with Britt after also finishing tied for third at the Colonel Shootout last week.

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team gets back on the course at the AllState Streamsong Invitational, Monday-Wednesday, on the Black course at the Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Florida.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.