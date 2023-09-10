Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold quarterly meetings September 15th

Clarksville, TN – On September 15th, 2023 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, Executive Committee and Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. Following its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn for a non-public executive session.

The full board will meet at 9:45am or after the Audit Committee’s executive session, whichever is later. Members will discuss several items, including a naming request for the University’s new welcome center, a review of two policies, and information items concerning Austin Peay’s strategic plan and facilities master plan.

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and can also be viewed via Zoom. Agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

Members of the public who wish to appear before the Board of Trustees to comment on a topic on the agenda will need to email their name and the agenda topic to the secretary to the board at trustees@apsu.edu at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:010.