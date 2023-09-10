Marsha Blackburn Report: Another 95 County Tour Is in the Books

Washington, D.C. – I recently finished my 5th annual tour of all of Tennessee’s 95 counties, where I met with local citizens to discuss the Volunteer State’s continued success.

I am honored to represent the state of Tennessee, and I will continue standing for what matters most to our state and its residents. Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

During my tour across the state, I spoke frequently about my Rural Health Agenda, which aims to tackle the unique healthcare challenges in our rural communities. This past June, I was glad to attend the grand opening of the University of Tennessee Emergency Department in Jamestown. In May, I visited Bledsoe County, where rural healthcare providers are struggling with a staffing shortage – another key issue my Rural Health Agenda seeks to address.

Manufacturing jobs are flooding into West Tennessee. I recently saw the $425 million Dixie manufacturing plant under construction in Jackson, which is the largest single investment in the city’s history. Meanwhile, Ford and SK are bringing at least 6,000 jobs to Haywood County and the surrounding region, and Jackson and Madison County are expanding McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

Our farmers are the backbone of the Volunteer State. I was honored to speak to a packed house at the 8th annual Tennessee State Fair Future Farmers of America (FFA) Ham Breakfast in Wilson County in August. The FFA is equipping future farmers with the tools they need to succeed in the agriculture industry.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

While Joe Biden and his cadre of bureaucrats have ignored the problems and priorities of the American people, I have spent this year on the ground with Tennesseans discussing what matters most. Read more here.

On June 18th, 1968, then-Lieutenant Larry Taylor, a Cobra helicopter pilot from Chattanooga, put himself under enemy fire to rescue four men from a firefight. On Tuesday, I was honored to watch him receive the Medal of Honor.