Nashville Sounds hold off late Memphis Redbirds rally for 10-7 victory

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (74-62, 34-28) exploded offensively in the middle innings and held off a late rally to win 10-7 over the Memphis Redbirds (65-73, 26-37) on a pleasant Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.

After a quiet pair of innings to start the contest, Memphis plated a trio of runs in the third off rehabbing right-hander Julio Teheran (2-0). But like they have all week, the Sounds retaliated promptly. Tyler Black’s run-scoring double and Cam Devanney’s two-run single knotted the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the inning.

The Sounds then exploded for five runs in the fifth inning. Devanney knocked a broken bat double to left to hand Nashville the lead, then after Skye Bolt’s RBI infield single, Josh VanMeter bashed a three-run homer to right-center to break the contest open at 8-3. It was VanMeter’s first blast since July 29th.

Nashville took advantage of two Memphis miscues in the seventh and added two seemingly frivolous runs. But those runs became precious insurance. Juan Yepez mashed an eighth-inning grand slam to bring it to 10-7 and Memphis brought the tying run to the plate with no outs before Clayton Andrews (S, 5) came on to get out of the frame.

VanMeter (HR) and Devanney (2B) drove in three apiece, and the latter had Nashville’s only multi-hit game. Roller also plated a pair to continue his hot start with the Sounds. Darrell Thompson worked two strong innings in relief, striking out three. For Memphis, Yepez drove in six of the Redbirds’ seven runs.

The Sounds head to The Queen City tomorrow, where they will start a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday. Starting pitchers for both teams are to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a double and walk. He is hitting .377 (43-for-114) with 26 runs, 16 doubles, a triple, three homers, and 21 RBI during the streak dating back to July 9. It is the third-longest active streak in the International League.

Rehabbing Milwaukee starter Julio Teheran earned his second straight win, fanning five over 5.0 innings. He’s fanned 12 over 12.1 innings in three rehab starts with the Sounds.

Chris Roller has made an instant impact in Nashville’s lineup. He’s hit safely in all eight contests with the club, batting .423 (11-for-26) with a double, a triple, seven RBI, nine walks, and two stolen bases.

RBI of the series with his third-inning double. That matches a team-high set by Abraham Toro from June 28th – July 2nd at Memphis. Greg Allen’s HBP in the sixth inning was the team’s 73rd this season. That ties the previous single-season high, set in 1998.

