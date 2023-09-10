Nashville Sounds rally back from five-run deficit against Memphis Redbirds, clinch series with 8-7 victory

Nashville, TN – Brian Navarreto delivered the final blow as the Nashville Sounds (73-62, 33-28) stormed back from a five-run hole in an exciting 8-7 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (65-72, 26-36) on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at First Horizon Park.

With runners on the corners and one out in the ninth, Navarreto whacked a high chopper over Memphis shortstop Kramer Robertson, sending the winning run across home plate and Navarreto on a joyous chase around the infield dirt.

Josh Donaldson put Nashville on the board first in the contest, depositing a first-inning offering from Connor Thomas in the batter’s eye for his second homer in as many nights. Chris Roller added another run with an RBI single in the frame.

But Memphis chipped away against Nashville starter Eric Lauer, scoring in the second and tying the game in the third. They then erupted for five runs in a messy fourth inning, highlighted by Juan Yepez’s bases-clearing double and exacerbated by a Nashville throwing error.

But the Sounds clawed back from their 7-2 deficit. Tyler Black ripped a two-run homer to The Band Box with two outs in the fifth to bring the club within three. The Sounds rallied with two outs in the sixth as five consecutive Sounds reached base, punctuated by Chris Roller’s game-tying two-run single.

Reliever Jason Alexander held the Redbirds in check through the middle innings, allowing no hits and fanning three over 3.0 innings. Ethan Small worked around some trouble in the eighth with a huge strikeout, while J.B. Bukauskas (5-2) relieved him in the ninth and earned the win.

Black (2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 BB) and Roller (3-for-4, 3B) drove in three runs each. Donaldson scored three times, matching a season high. Abraham Toro (2-for-4) scored twice in Nashville’s 12th walk-off victory of the season.

The Sounds and Redbirds play in the series finale tomorrow afternoon. Rehabbing right-hander Julio Teheran (5-2, 5.51) gets the nod for Nashville against Redbirds righty Michael McGreevy (9-5, 4.30). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 28 games with a pair of singles and a walk. He is hitting .378 (42-for-111) with 24 runs, 15 doubles, a triple, three homers and 21 RBI during the streak dating back to July 9th. It is the third-longest active streak in the International League.

Josh Donaldson has homered in consecutive games for the first time since September 16th-17th, 2022. He went yard in back-to-back games in Milwaukee for New York-AL.

Chris Roller has made an instant impact in Nashville’s lineup. He’s hit safely in all seven contests with the club, batting .455 (10-for-22) with a double, a triple, five RBI, eight walks, and two stolen bases.

10,092 fans were packed into First Horizon Park for the game. Tonight marks the 14 th sellout of the season and the 135 th sellout in the park’s history.

sellout of the season and the 135 sellout in the park’s history. The win is Nashville’s 12th walk-off victory of 2023, doubling their total from last season (6).

