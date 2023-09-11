70.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
HomeNews101st Airborne Division Participates in 79th Anniversary of Market Garden
News

101st Airborne Division Participates in 79th Anniversary of Market Garden

News Staff
By News Staff
1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commander Col. Trevor Voelkel with his Soldiers marching to the Operation Market Garden Memorial. (Sgt. Caleb Pautz, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commander Col. Trevor Voelkel with his Soldiers marching to the Operation Market Garden Memorial. (Sgt. Caleb Pautz, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionNetherlands – Col. Trevor Voelkel, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) led Soldiers from the division from the Sint Lambertus Church to the Operation Market Garden Memorial during the 79th commemoration of Operation Market Garden on September 10th, 2023, in Veghel, Netherlands.

During the commemoration, the Soldiers of the 101st were able to reconnect with Dutch citizens, and together, they were able to honor and remember the brave actions of the men who fought to liberate the Netherlands from German occupation during World War II.

Previous article
APSU honors the life of author Bell Hooks with a symposium ‘All About Love’
Next article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits in 10th Place at AllState Streamsong Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online