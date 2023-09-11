APSU Volleyball plays Western Kentucky at the Dunn Center, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team prepares for its final week of nonconference play, and its challenging slate won’t slacken as four teams with winning records await the Governors this week.

First up, the Governors close a three-match homestand with a Tuesday 6:00pm match against Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers visit the Winfield Dunn Center for the first time since 2018, when the Governors pulled off a 3-2 upset victory.

Austin Peay State University then travels to Kansas City, Missouri, for the Kansas City Klassic, Friday-Saturday. It’s a return home for Mikayla Powell, who calls Overland Park, Kansas, her home. While in the City of Fountains, the APSU Govs will meet Saint Louis and host Kansas City (formerly UMKC) on Friday before meeting its former Ohio Valley Conference foe Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

The Governors opened their homestand by splitting a pair of matches during their Stacheville Challenge. Austin Peay State University rallied to defeat Valparaiso in four sets Friday. The APSU Govs fell to tournament champion Indiana in three sets Saturday. The weekend matches completed a 1-2 week for the Govs, who lost at Chattanooga Wednesday.

Through The Rotation

Austin Peay State University outside hitter Mikayla Powell has been on a torrid pace in September, recording 117 kills (4.88 per set) and posting a .310 attack percentage. She leads the ASUN with 3.94 kills per set and 142 total kills this season, ranking 17th among Division I hitters in total kills.

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan is off to a quick start this season, registering 45 total blocks and averaging 1.25 blocks per set. She leads the ASUN Conference in both categories and ranks 17th and 65th nationally.

As September dawned, APSU setter Kelsey Mead took over as the Govs’ primary setter as the team switched from a 6-2 to a 5-1 offense. In the six matches since, she has 252 assists (10.50 per set), and the Govs have hit .222 as a team. Mead enters the week ranked No. 3 in the ASUN with 306 total assists and is No. 2 in the league with 10.11 assists per set.

Mead and libero Kalliann Cook also form one of the ASUN’s top back-row defensive pairings. Mead ranks seventh in the ASUN with 109 total digs, and Cook ranks ninth with 104 digs. They are the only teammates ranked among the league’s top 10 in total digs.

APSU outside hitter Elizabeth Wheat put together another week with 20-plus kills over three matches. She is second on the team with 86 digs (2.46 per set) through three weekends.

Speaking of digs, Austin Peay State University recorded 181 digs during last week’s three matches, averaging 16.45 digs per set. The Govs’ 15.42 digs per set average ranks third in the ASUN and 66th nationally.

Meanwhile, the APSU Govs front-row defense registered 24 blocks – a 2.18 per set pace. Austin Peay State University is averaging 2.19 blocks per set, the fourth-best average in the ASUN.

Setting The Scene

Austin Peay State University volleyball head coach Taylor Mott entered 2023 within sight of two significant career milestones. After five wins in the opening three weeks, she is one win away from career victory No. 500

In addition, Mott needs six wins to reach Austin Peay State University victory No. 200, which, when she gets that milestone this season, would put her ahead of the victory pace set by APSU Hall of Fame Coach Cheryl Holt.

Austin Peay State University is out to a 6-3 start in 2022. It is only the third time during Mott’s 12-season career the APSU Govs have posted six or more wins in their first nine matches. This season’s team joins the league championship teams in 2017 (7-2) and 2018 (8-1) for starts of six wins or better after nine matches.

With the Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball teams departing for the new F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville, the Governors’ volleyball team becomes the only team playing in the Dunn Center. At a seating capacity of more than 5,500 in its current configuration, the Dunn Center is among the largest volleyball-only facilities in Division I.

Inside The Series

Western Kentucky

Series: Western Kentucky leads, 33-15.

Last Meeting: WKU def. APSU, 3-0 (2021)

Notably: Western Kentucky has dominated the series since 1998, winning 16 of 17 matches. The APSU Govs only victory in the span came courtesy of a five-set Dunn Center victory during the 2019 season. APSU is 9-8 against WKU in Clarksville.

Saint Louis

Series: Saint Louis leads, 10-2.

Last Meeting: SLU def. APSU, 3-2 (2016)

Notably: The Govs and Billikens meet for the first time since 2016 and for only the second time since 2003. Saint Louis has won the last three meetings in the series. Austin Peay last defeated Saint Louis during the 2001 season.

Kansas City

Series: The series is tied, 2-2.

Last Meeting: UMKC def. APSU, 3-1 (2019)

Notably: Austin Peay State University and Kansas City meet for the fourth time since 2017. The Kangaroos won the most recent meeting in the series, claiming a four-setter in 2019. The APSU Govs won the 2017 and 2018 meetings, with the 2017 victory coming in Clarksville.

Southeast Missouri

Series: Southeast Missouri leads, 40-31.

Last Meeting: SEMO def. APSU, 30 (2021)

Notably: Long time foes in the Ohio Valley Conference, the APSU Govs and Redhawks have met 71 times. Saturday’s meeting will be the first since 2021 – APSU’s last season in the OVC. Southeast Missouri has won the last six meetings in the series, with Austin Peay State University’s last win coming during the 2018 campaign.