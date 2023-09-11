APSU Women’s Golf tied for 1st at Payne Stewart Memorial

Springfield, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is tied for first place at Missouri State’s Payne Stewart Memorial after posting an aggregate score of one-over 577 through 36 holes on Monday, at Rivercut Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University shot a two-over 290 in the first round at the par-72, 6,282-yard course before firing a one-under 287 in the second round. The Governors are tied with Oral Roberts, who shot a seven-over 295 in the first round and a six-under 282 in the second round. The Governors and Eagles hold a six-stroke lead over third-place Wichita State.

After posting a seven-over 79 in the first round, Erica Scutt rebounded with a six-under 66 in the second round to finish the day tied for 13th with a score of one-over 145. Scutt ripped off eight birdies in her second round, which is tied for the second-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay history. Scutt now owns the top three single-round scores in program history.

Kaley Campbell and Jillian Breedlove are tied for 17th with a score of two over 146 on the first day of the Payne Stewart Memorial. Campbell shot one-over 73 in each round, carding three birdies and just four bogies in the first 36 holes. Breedlove, who was making her collegiate debut, used four birdies in the first round to shoot a one-under 71 before carding a three-over 75 in the second round.

Maggie Glass is tied for 29th place with a two-round score of four-over 148. Glass shot a three-over 75 in the first round before rebounding with a one-over 73 in the second round.

Kady Foshaug led the APSU Governors in the first round of the new season, firing a team-best one-under 71 on the opening 18 holes. Foshaug recorded four birdies in the tournament’s first round before shooting a six-over 78 in the second round to finish the day tied for 33rd with a score of five-over 149.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Oral Roberts and Wichita State for Tuesday’s final round of the Payne Stewart Memorial, which begins with an 8:30am, shotgun start. BiridieFire will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow APSU women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.