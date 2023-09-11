Clarksville’s Customs House Museum to display Tennessee Craft: A Statewide Membership Exhibition

Clarksville, TN – Now through October 26th, 2023 the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will host Tennessee Craft: A Statewide Membership Exhibition.

The Museum’s grand Crouch Gallery features over 70 remarkable works of art across various mediums, showcasing Tennessee’s artisans’ incredible diversity and talent. From intricately designed ceramics to meticulously handcrafted textiles, each piece is a testament to the craftsmanship that defines this region.

Tennessee Craft is a non-profit organization. They have been a beacon of support and inspiration for local artisans for over half a century, elevating the fine craft movement to new heights.

Since its inception in 1965, this organization has championed the artistic spirit, nurtured growth, and fostered creative expression for artists of all backgrounds. They are the premiere statewide resource for artists and craftspeople.

At the heart of this newest exhibition lies the essence of fine craft. It’s a celebration of the artistry, skill, and dedication that goes into creating unique, handcrafted pieces that tell stories, evoke emotions, and connect us with the rich cultural heritage of our state.

“Walking through the Crouch Gallery is a reminder that fine craft in this community serves as a bridge between tradition and innovation, past and future,” explained Curator of Exhibits Terri Jordan. “It’s a platform where the creative spirit of Tennessee shines brightly.”

This exhibit is truly an artistic journey where tradition meets innovation, and creativity knows no bounds. Experience the artistry, the passion, and the soul of Tennessee Craft, proudly on display at the Customs House Museum through October 26th.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating several architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org