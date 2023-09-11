Clarksville’s Riverfest Sunday: A Musical Extravaganza Featuring Haven Madison

Clarksville, TN – The final day of the Clarksville Riverfest Festival on Sunday culminated in music, entertainment, and community spirit. Some of the afternoon’s lineup were the talented artists Herman Outar and Full Circle, Lawson Harris, and the headliner, Haven Madison.

“Today at Riverfest is going great. We have had a lot of people turn out,” stated Maggie Houtz, Clarksville Parks and Recreation planning supervisor. “Haven Madison will be playing this afternoon. She is the perfect one to close out the event with.”

Herman Outar and Full Circle graced the Austin Peay stage at Riverfest. Their music, often described as the “happiest music of Americans today,” is an exciting fusion of genres. From old and new American jazz traditions to pop and timeless blues, Full Circle’s music resonated with the diverse crowd, spreading joy and energy throughout the park.

“I had a great time today at Riverfest. I had a very great time,” Herman Outar with Full Circle said after his performance. “I’m so sad that it was the last one. I wish it would keep going.”

Before the highly anticipated headliner took the stage, the audience was treated to the soulful tunes of Lawson Harris. An incredible singer and songwriter, Harris’s performance left a lasting impression. His emotive delivery and powerful lyrics struck a chord with the audience, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of music.

As the sun began to set over Riverfest, the excitement peaked with the arrival of the festival’s headliner, Haven Madison. A proud Clarksville native, Haven’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable.

Haven’s innate artistic talents in singing, dancing, and songwriting flourished from a young age. Her extraordinary talent and passion for music did not go unnoticed. In a Cinderella-like story, Haven’s undeniable abilities caught the attention of American Idol producers, leading to her spectacular journey on the hit TV show.

During her time on American Idol, Haven wowed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with her original songwriting and captivating presence. Her performances garnered the admiration of millions of viewers and catapulted her into the national spotlight.

On the Riverfest Publix stage, Haven Madison’s music resonated deeply with the audience. She performed her original song “Still Need You,” inspired by her brother, Avery, and continued to captivate with renditions of “Already Gone” and “Therapy.”

Haven’s music completely enthralled the crowd, and her performance drew a large and enthusiastic audience. As she closed out the final night of Riverfest, Haven Madison left an indelible mark on the festival’s legacy.



Riverfest 2023 was a celebration of music, community, and the incredible talent that exists right here in Clarksville. As the festival came to a close, the echoes of Haven Madison’s electrifying performance served as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together and create unforgettable memories. What a way for the final Riverfest to end.

