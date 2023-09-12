APSU Volleyball falls at home in Three Sets to Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a three-set game (21-25, 21-25, 13-25) against Western Kentucky on Tuesday in the Winnfield Dunn Center.

Western Kentucky (7-4) led the first set wire-to-wire, powered by a .364 hitting percentage. The two teams went back and forth in the second set with ten ties and six lead changes: however, the Lady Toppers’ .400 hitting percentage overpowered the APSU Govs.

The third set saw two tied scores and two lead changes, but after the Govs tied the match at six WKU held momentum in the final frame, resulting in its victory.

Mikayla Powell led the Governors with ten kills, five of them being in the first set. Kelsey Mead also led with 34 assists, 11 of which occurred in the second set.

Set-By-Set

1. Western Kentucky took an early lead before the APSU Govs went on a 4-1 run. To tie the match at 5-5. Austin Peay State University tried to use Western Kentucky’s seven service errors to their advantage but were unable to match its 15 kills.

2. Austin Peay State University took its first lead of the match early in the second set after it opened with a 4-2 run, causing a Western Kentucky timeout. The Lady Toppers later regained their lead with a series of kills, forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. The Lady Toppers scored five straight points to take a 15-13 lead midway through the frame. The APSU Govs scored four of the next five points to earn a 17-16 advantage. WKU scored five of the final six points to claim the second set.

3. The Govs and Lady Toppers split the first 12 points of the set. WKU regained their lead on the next point and led wire to wire to claim the victory.