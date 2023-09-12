City of Clarksville announces Property Tax Bills to arrive early

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s 2023 property tax bills will be arriving early this year.

“This week, we have sent approximately 58,000 property tax bills to our printing company, and they should be arriving in citizens’ mailboxes within the next few weeks,” said Laurie Matta, the City’s Chief Financial Officer.

Payment of City of Clarksville tax bills for all real and personal property is due by February 29th, 2024.

City property taxes may be paid in person throughout the year at the Revenue Office, Suite 119, One Public Square, on the first floor of Clarksville City Hall or at the North Clarksville Service Center (111 Cunningham Lane) between 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday.

Taxes also may be paid by mail at P.O. Box 30549 Clarksville, TN, 37040, or residents may pay or inquire about property taxes online

Any taxpayer with questions or that is in need of assistance can contact City Finance & Revenue at 931.645.7436, or by email at cityfinance@cityofclarksville.com.

Finding Assistance

Tennessee law establishes two programs, Tax Relief, and Tax Freeze, that provide for property tax assistance for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners, as well as disabled veteran homeowners or their surviving spouses.

For information on the Tax Relief program, residents may contact City Finance & Revenue at 931.645.7436.

Residents should contact the Montgomery County Trustee’s office at 931.648.5717 for the Tax Freeze program information.

Tax bills are mailed to residents based on their address on file with the Montgomery County Assessor’s Office.

To update a mailing address, contact the Assessor’s Office by phone at 931.648.5709; or in person at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-C, in Veterans Plaza.