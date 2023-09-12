65.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Tristan Casey
News

Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Tristan Casey

News Staff
By News Staff
Tristan Casey
Tristan Casey

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (APSU) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Tristan Casey (black male).

He was last seen on August 28th near his residence on Stillwood Drive at around 4:30am. Tristan is 6’3” tall, weighs approximately 300 pounds, was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on her status or contact CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext 5188.

Previous article
APSU Volleyball falls at home in Three Sets to Western Kentucky
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online