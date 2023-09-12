Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Tristan Casey

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (APSU) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Tristan Casey (black male).

He was last seen on August 28th near his residence on Stillwood Drive at around 4:30am. Tristan is 6’3” tall, weighs approximately 300 pounds, was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on her status or contact CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext 5188.