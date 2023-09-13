76 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Athletics announces return of Junior Govs Kids Club...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Athletics announces return of Junior Govs Kids Club for 2023-24

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Athletics Junior Govs Kids Club. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced the return of the Junior Govs Kids Club on Tuesday. 

8th grade and under students are invited to become junior Governors during the 2023-24 academic year.

With membership, Junior Govs will receive complimentary admission into all Austin Peay State University home athletic events except men’s and women’s basketball.

Junior Govs also gain access to exclusive APSU gear, invitations to VIPeay events, and special recognition on their birthday.

A membership to the Junior Govs is $35.00 and is valid from July 1st, 2023, until June 30th, 2024. Govs fans interested in joining can sign up here.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department releases update to Section of Main Street closed for water service line maintenance
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online