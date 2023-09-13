Austin Peay State University Athletics announces return of Junior Govs Kids Club for 2023-24

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced the return of the Junior Govs Kids Club on Tuesday.

8th grade and under students are invited to become junior Governors during the 2023-24 academic year.

With membership, Junior Govs will receive complimentary admission into all Austin Peay State University home athletic events except men’s and women’s basketball.

Junior Govs also gain access to exclusive APSU gear, invitations to VIPeay events, and special recognition on their birthday.

A membership to the Junior Govs is $35.00 and is valid from July 1st, 2023, until June 30th, 2024. Govs fans interested in joining can sign up here.