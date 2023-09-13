Austin Peay State University students appointed as College of Business Ambassadors

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced the appointment of three exceptional business students to serve as ambassadors to the College of Business for the 2023-24 academic year: Macie Addley, William Martin Jr., and Amber Taylor.

Ambassadors will play a vital role in advancing the college’s mission, and the program will provide a platform for students to share their stories and enhance the student experience at APSU.

“I am thrilled to welcome Macie, William, and Amber as our 2023-24 ambassadors,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business. “This is a tremendous opportunity to amplify our students’ voices within the community. I am confident they will enrich the student experience, creating meaningful engagement for current and prospective students.”

The initiative brings enthusiastic students together to represent the college by actively participating in various college events, workshops and social campaigns, offering their unique perspectives and insights into the student experience.

For more information about the APSU College of Business Ambassador Program, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.