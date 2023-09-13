Nashville Sounds take down Charlotte Knights in extra inning, 9-6

Charlotte, NC – Even though their opponent managed to erase an early five-run deficit, the Nashville Sounds (76-62, 36-28) scored three runs in the top of 10th inning to down the Charlotte Knights (49-91, 14-51) 9-6 on Wednesday night at Truist Field.

With Cam Devanney starting the extra inning on second base, Josh VanMeter and Tyler Black worked walks to load the bases with one out. Jahmai Jones brought home the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded free pass.

Patrick Dorrian then provided some insurance, singling home VanMeter and Black with a blooper to center field, making it a 9-6 game. Fernando Abad (S, 2) would not need the extra runs provided by Dorrian, getting a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 bottom half to clinch Nashville’s fourth consecutive victory.

A pair of second-inning homers put Nashville on top early. Abraham Toro drove a solo blast over the right-field wall to lead off the inning. Later, Payton Henry announced his return to the Sounds lineup with a rocket of a two-run blast to left that put Nashville up 3-0. Though Charlotte would get one back in the second, a bases-loaded hit by a pitch for Henry, a sacrifice fly for Greg Allen and aggressive baserunning on an error from Dorrian gave the Sounds a sturdy 6-1 advantage in the fourth.

However, the Knights battled their way back and cashed in on some Nashville errors. Two of Charlotte’s three scores in the fifth came home after a Dorrian miscue. Charlotte then clubbed two hits to start the eighth, allowing Yolbert Sanchez to tie the game at 6-6 with a single off Clayton Andrews (4-0) later in the inning. Andrews did manage to return and retire the Knights in the ninth to force extra innings.

Robert Gasser made some history in the start. Though he ended with a no decision after 5.1 innings, his six strikeouts moved him to fourth on the Sounds single-season strikeout list. His second strikeout of the night and 162nd on the season put him past Norm Charlton’s 161 strikeout mark, set in the 1988 season. Gasser was charged with four runs (2 ER) on seven hits and a walk.

Toro led Nashville with two hits, with his home run and double coming in his first two at-bats. Jones also added a double, while Dorrian and Henry combined for five of the Sounds’ eight RBI. Black scored two of Nashville’s runs, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks.

Janson Junk (6-10, 4.46) gets the ball for the Nashville Sounds in game three of the series. Charlotte left-hander Garrett Davila (2-10, 6.92) will start opposite Junk. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:04pm CT tomorrow at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

On the rehab front, Blake Perkins, Jesse Winker and Darin Ruf each played their second game on rehab assignment, respectively. Perkins had a single as the trifecta’s only hit of the night. Winker also reached via walk in a 0-for-3 night.

Robert Gasser passed Norm Charlton (161) for fourth place on the Sounds single-season strikeout list. Gasser’s 166 strikeouts are the most by a pitcher since the Sounds made the move to Triple-A in 1985. He is chasing Jay Howell for third place, who struck out 173 batters during the inaugural 1978 season.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 30 games with his solo home run in the second. Since the streak began on July 9, Toro is batting .378 (45-for-119) with 28 runs, 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 22 RBI, 15 walks and a 1.095 OPS.

Patrick Dorrian’s hit by pitch in the fourth inning was Nashville’s 74 th of the season, breaking the single-season franchise record. The previous high was 73 set in the 1998 season.

of the season, breaking the single-season franchise record. The previous high was 73 set in the 1998 season. Tonight was Nashville’s 17th extra-inning game of the season, tying the single-season franchise record (also set in 1980, 1988, 2005 and 2012).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com