PossumStock to be held September 15th-16th

Written by Rick Glass

Clarksville, TN – Way back in 2014, when the Clarksville Do It Yourself Underground music mecca “The Coup” closed its doors for good, a couple of members of the scene weren’t willing to give up the vibe and see a local gathering place for music lovers wither away.

Cody Parson and bandmate Steven Shriver put their heads together in a search for a venue to host an outdoor music gathering to continue the collaboration and found the perfect spot in Palmyra. They were going for a festival feel, so they knew they wanted a “Stock” of some kind, and the place they picked was on Possum Holler Road, so “PossumStock” was born. Some think the name’s an homage to the unofficial Tennessee state animal, but the tome was right there for them on the road sign.

Possum Stock 2023 will take place September 15th and 16th, 2023 at the Red River Canoe facility in Adams, TN, just a short drive from Clarksville. Music performances start on early Friday afternoon and go on early Saturday morning.

Saturday, the bands crank up again around the same time (with some added events this year), and performances go on to the wee hours of Sunday morning. Sites for camping are available (first come/served), and food vendors and bathroom facilities will be on the grounds.

A production of Moon Rooster & Sky Daddy Productions, Parsons and co-producer Michael Carter (along with Cody’s trusty sidekick and Technowizard Extraordinaire Chance Robison) have put together a top-notch lineup of bands, both local and out of town. And for the ninth iteration of the festival, there are big changes in store.

Previously held in open fields and farm areas, this is the first year the show has been “On the Water” with resort amenities. Along with the chance for attendees to both hear music and float along the river, the new venue boasts a covered stage for the acts, ample built-in seating, and permanent bathroom facilities. The stage grounds are well-lit and easily accessible, and the camping area provides plenty of trees to set up under.

Working to make this truly an expansive festival and provide enhancements to the experience, Possum will have Saturday morning activities, including a meditative “singing bowls” immersive sound session. And don’t forget your mat because you’ll also be able to participate in a Yoga practice presentation to revitalize your core and center your mind (not to mention working out any kinks from sleeping under the stars).

There will also be vendors present selling apparel, jewelry, and other festival-type items.

And the word is getting out. In the know, people in the Nashville music scene and elsewhere have heard the buzz about what Possum does for years. Now, with a location closer to the music city, they want to know more. Nashville Indie/Alt radio station Lightning 100 is meeting with Parson to get the lowdown, and it doesn’t hurt when you throw in big-name acts like Harleigh Colt, bassist for the band Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

As the years have gone by, PossumStock has grown exponentially. With 30 bands on the bill, everyone can find a genre they align with, and like most other multi-act festivals, much of the allure of Possum is the chance to discover new music. You’ll also see plenty of other musicians in the crowd from a number of places hanging out to do exactly the same thing and support their peers.

So you have a chance to participate and say you were there when the rocket ship took off. Before PossumStock became Nationwide. There are not many better ways to spend a lovely fall weekend with some really cool people. You can see more on Facebook by searching for Possumstock2023. Tickets are $60.00 at the gate. Day passes are available on the event weekend.

Obey the Marsupial!!