South of the River Tour d’Art celebrates Montgomery County’s Vibrant Creative Community

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Central Civitan, in partnership with the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council, invites the public to discover Montgomery County’s artistic community south of the Cumberland River through their second annual South of the River Tour d’Art on Saturday, September 30th from 9:00am – 2:00pm.

The free all-day self-guided tour will feature seven stops at artist studios, a Paint-in-the-Dark class, a quilt display, and plein air painters capturing the day from a cliff above the Cumberland River.

At the first stop, 2269 Seven Mile Ferry Road, tour-goers can pick up a map, visit with Sew Simple Quilt Club members, and view some of their intricate work. Founded in 2006, quilt members enjoy sharing quilting goals and triumphs.

Artist Mariah Cox’s home studio will let visitors get a glimpse of how artists create in several media. Cox has a bachelor of fine arts in ceramics from Austin Peay State University and has completed a number of recent colorful and whimsical chalk pastels, acrylic and mixed media pieces.

Alongside work by Cox, Jennifer Campbell will have acrylic-poured and abstract pieces for viewing and purchasing. Campbell likes to make functional art so that her pieces can be used, as well as appreciated.

Tour-goers can stop by the home of Kris and Charlie Foust to watch and talk with plein air painters in action as they capture the magnificent views of the Cumberland River from this cliff-side property. Artists will also have original oils, acrylics, and watercolors for sale.

Visitors can find handmade gifts for friends and family at Shipley Pottery, which offers pottery, handwoven clothing, chain maille jewelry, and metal works. Ken Shipley is a retired professor of art at Austin Peay State University. He has worked in ceramics for over 30 years. Melody Shipley’s work has been sold and exhibited regionally, nationally, and internationally. She conducts workshops and teaches classes.

Leo Adames’s studio will feature works of various subject matter. There will be samplings of silkscreen prints, monoprints, still life, and landscape paintings. Formerly an art teacher for over 25 years, Adames enjoys contributing his talents to the Arts and Heritage Cultural Calendar and church celebrations.

Artist Tracy Bettencourt will have work to view and buy at the Central Civitan Building. She will also be teaching a mini Paint-in-the-Dark Workshop from noon to 1:00pm for a maximum of five people. Cost is $35.00 a person. If you would like to register for this insightful workshop and would like more detail, please call 931.257.6938.

Bettencourt is the owner/artist of Bettencourt Originals. Of her art, she says, “I am blind. I lost my eyesight over 17 years ago and within the past 10 years began painting using my hands. Every day I wake and live in darkness, yet with my newfound skill of painting.”

At Jim Diehr’s Longthunder Studio, tour-goers can see panoramic paintings of lovely landscapes, smaller abstract paintings, and whimsical sculptures.

Diehr has shown his paintings and sculptures locally, regionally, and nationally. In 2021-22, his works were exhibited in a one-man sculpture and painting show at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. In 2018, the Tennessee Watercolor Society chose his work to be part of the statewide traveling tour, and a sculpture was juried into the Best of Tennessee Crafts Exhibit. His works are found in many private and corporate collections.

Not only can tour goers enjoy art and driving along colorful backroads on a crisp autumn day, they can also take a lunch break to sample some of the cuisine offered by South-of-the-River restaurants: Wild Flour Across the River, Paul and Jackie’s Country Kitchen, Central Pizza, South of the River BBQ, or Country Diner.

For more information, email centralcivitan2020@gmail.com or ahdc@artsandheritage.us.