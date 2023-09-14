101st Airborne Division Soldiers Honor WWII Veterans in Veghel, Netherlands

Netherlands – 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) soldiers attend Holy Mass at the Sint Lambertus Church and a Memorial Service, which included various orators, poetry, laying of wreaths, National anthems, and a minute of silence on September 10th, 2023, at Veghel, Netherlands.

The Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought during Market Garden were ordinary people who stood up to the challenges of their day and fought to restore freedom and liberty with valor, grit, and audacity.

The 101st Airborne Division remains one of the most recognized divisions in the U.S. Army and around the world because we stand on the shoulders of giants. “Screaming Eagle” World War II Veterans inspire us and are who we aspire to be.

The men and women of the U.S. military remain forever indebted to WWII veterans who demonstrated the selfless service and sacrifice that characterizes the Greatest Generation in defense of global peace and security.