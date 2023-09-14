APSU Football takes on East Tennessee this Saturday at Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay (0-2) vs. East Tennessee (1-1)

Saturday, September 16th, 2023 | 6:00pm

Clarksville, TN | Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – For the first time since 1977, Austin Peay State University’s football team hosts in-state rival East Tennessee State University for its Saturday 6:00pm home opener at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

APSU and ETSU last met when the Governors traveled to Johnson City in Week 4 of the 2019 season. The Buccaneers have not made the journey west since the final meeting between the teams as members of the Ohio Valley Conference in 1977. Austin Peay State University has won four straight games against the Bucs in Clarksville and is 8-6-1 all-time in the series at home.

Last week, Austin Peay State University traveled to No. 9 Tennessee, dropping a 30-13 battle to the Volunteers. The APSU Govs are looking for their first win of the 2023 campaign when they return to Fortera Stadium for the first time in five games – APSU closed the 2022 season with three straight road contests.

On defense, the Governors linebacker tandem of Sam Howard and Tyler Long are tied for the United Athletic Conference lead and are tied for 15th in the FCS with 23 tackles each this season. Howard has had double-digit tackles in both contests this year while Long’s 17-tackle outing at Southern Illinois is the top single-game mark in the UAC and ranked third in the country. Howard and Long also are tied for the team lead with 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery this season.

Mike DiLiello leads the APSU Govs offense with 49 completions for 474 yards and three touchdowns this season. Ten different Governors have caught a pass this season with nine of those receivers having multiple receptions. Kam Thomas is the leading receiver with eight grabs for 108 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks. On the ground, CJ Evans Jr. leads the offense with 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Governors went 4-1 at Fortera Stadium last season and were 4-0 at home against FCS opponents. Austin Peay State University has won seven straight home games against FCS foes, dating back to the 2021 season. ETSU is 0-1 on the road this season after falling at Jacksonville State in Week 1, the Bucs were just 2-4 away from Johnson City last season.

Single-game and group tickets are available online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets, through TicketMaster, or by calling the Austin Peay State University Athletics ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Fans can also purchase tickets to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, which will be available at all five home games this season. Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be located in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open one hour prior to kickoff, when the gates open before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on everything happening in and around Fortera Stadium on Saturday, be sure to check out the Austin Peay State University football Fan Experience preview for this week’s home opener.

Saturday’s game will be streamed on the ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call, Isabella Christenson will also be reporting from the sideline.

Notably

Good Directions

Dating back to 2017, Austin Peay State University’s 41 victories are the 16th most in the FCS and are the most in a six-year stretch in program history. The APSU Govs are tied with Central Arkansas for the most wins by a team in the United Athletic Conference since 2017, with Eastern Kentucky (35, 35th) being the only other program to crack the top 45.

The APSU Govs’ 41 victories in the past six seasons are two more wins than the 39 victories they had in 14 seasons from 2002-16.

How ‘ Bout Them Govs?

Austin Peay State University held then No. 9 Tennessee’s high-powered offense to just 30 points in Week 2, which was the fewest points the Governors have ever surrendered to a ranked FBS opponent.

The APSU Govs’ 30 points allowed to the Volunteers was the fewest points they have allowed to an FBS foe since they held Cincinnati to 26 points in 2017. The Governors have now held back-to-back SEC foes to fewer than 35 points after previously holding No. 8 Alabama to 34 points in the 2022 season finale.

Furthermore, the APSU Govs scored on a 45-yard Maddux Trujillo field goal on their first possession in Neyland Stadium, marking the first time the Govs scored on their first possession against an FBS opponent since a seven-yard Ahmaad Tanner rushing touchdown at Central Florida (10/28/17).

The Gang Gets Recognized

Defensive back Kory Chapman, tight end Jordan Goco, redshirt offensive lineman Chandler Kirton, and linebacker Tyler Long were all named to the first Preseason All-United Athletic Conference team.

Chapman averaged 8.2 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss per game in the final seven games of the 2022 season while Long racked up 106 tackles last season at Norfolk State and ranked 19th in the FCS with 9.6 tackles per game.



Kirton was a 2022 HERO Sports Freshman All-America and All-ASUN Conference selection after starting all 11 games at right guard for the APSU Govs while Goco made nine starts and recorded 11 receptions for 127 yards in his first season at Austin Peay last year.

Lion Chasers

43 returning letterwinners and 17 players that redshirted a season ago have combined with 45 newcomers to make up the 2023 Austin Peay State University football roster. The returning letterwinners include nine returning starters on offense and a trio of returning starters on the defensive side.

The 45 newcomers are made up of 25 true freshmen and 20 transfers, eight of the transfers come from FCS programs, three are from Group of Five programs, and two are from Power Five programs. The APSU Govs also added five junior college transfers, one Division II transfer, and one NAIA transfer for the 2023 season.

Walden; Or, Life At Austin Peay State University

After just 30 games at Austin Peay State University, Scotty Walden is already tied for seventh in program history with 17 career wins. Walden is tied with Roy Gregory and is three victories behind Bill Schmitz and Fred D. Brown for fifth place — Gregory, Schmitz, and Brown all needed six seasons to reach their respective win total.

With three more wins, Walden would match Rick Christophel — who also coached six seasons — for the fourth-most wins in program history while becoming just the fifth head coach to win 20 games at Austin Peay.

About the East Tennessee Buccaneers



Saturday is the 30th meeting between Austin Peay State University and East Tennessee State University; ETSU leads the all-time series, 15-12-2.

ETSU is making its first trip to Clarksville since 1977; the APSU Govs have won four straight against the Buccaneers in Clarksville and are 8-6-1 all-time against ETSU at home.

After going 3-8 overall and 1-7 in the Southern Conference in 2022, ETSU was tabbed to finish sixth in the 2023 SoCon Preseason Coaches Poll. The Buccaneers are just two years removed from a SoCon title and an 11-2 season that ended with former head coach Randy Sanders leading them to the quarterfinals of the 2021 FCS Playoffs.

Tyler Riddell started in all 11 games for ETSU last season, throwing for 1,950 yards and 15 touchdowns. Riddell went 10-of-17 in the season opener against Jacksonville State, but did not play in Week 2, with Baron May stepping in to go 9-for-15 for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Carson-Newman. May also led the Bucs on the ground, rushing 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.

After giving up 49 points to Jacksonville State in Week 1, the Bucs responded with a shutout win against NAIA Carson-Newman in Week 2. Jordan Hoskins and Chris Hope lead ETSU with 17 tackles each this season, while Preseason All-SoCon selections Sheldon Arnold II and Max Evans have 11 and five tackles, respectively, with a tackle for loss each through two games. Rodricus Fitten leads the Bucs defense with 1.5 tackles for loss this season.

ETSU’s leading receiver a season ago, Will Huzzie had 42 receptions for 541 yards and six touchdowns during the 2022 season. Huzzie leads the Bucs with six receptions this season and is tied for the team lead with a single receiving touchdown. Huzzie’s 60 receiving yards in 2023 also is the second-best mark on the team.

The 6-3 redshirt senior was a HERO Sports Sophomore All-America selection in 2021 when he led the Buccaneers with 58 catches for 798 yards and five touchdowns.

Next Up For APSU Football



After Saturday’s home opener against the Buccaneers, the Austin Peay State University football team kicks off a two-game road swing with its first United Athletic Conference game against Stephen F. Austin on September 23rd, at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas.

