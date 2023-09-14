APSU Men’s Basketball to play Tennessee Tech in Exhibition Game at F&M Bank Arena, November 1st

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball will host Tennessee Tech for a charity exhibition game to benefit Operation Stand Down Tennessee on November 1st, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. The event is not ticketed, but fans are encouraged to donate to Operation Stand Down Tennessee upon entry.

Operation Stand Down Tennessee is the only comprehensive Veteran-serving agency in Middle Tennessee connecting Veterans with careers, community, and crisis services.

Austin Peay State University renews an 81-year-old rivalry in the exhibition against the Golden Eagles. The Governors are 73-77 all-time against their former Ohio Valley Conference rival and have won four of the last seven matchups dating back to the 2018-19 season.

First-year head coach Corey Gipson announced the APSU Govs’ 15-game 2023-24 nonconference schedule featuring a quartet of former OVC rivals in Morehead State, Tennessee State, Murray State, and Western Kentucky.

The November 1st game against Tennessee Tech will be the first basketball game played in the new, state-of-the-art F&M Bank Arena. The APSU men’s and women’s basketball teams officially open the facility with a November 6th doubleheader against Life and Trevecca, respectively.

For information on single-game and season tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 season, contact the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7239) or email Justyn Carlson at jcarlson@ssellc.com.

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors' basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men's basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men's Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.