APSU Soccer gets 2-1 home win against Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – Aniyah Mack became the first Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer freshman since 2015 to net four goals in a season with her 55th-minute score, while Katie Bahn’s eight saves in the Governors’ 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference opening victory, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field are the most by a goalkeeper since 2019.

For the fourth time this season, Austin Peay (3-5-1, 1-0 ASUN) struck first with Ellie Dreas finding the back of the net on the Govs’ first attempt of the night following a cross by Carolyne Young and pass by Kasidy Schenk.

Despite six shots and five attempts on goal by Bellarmine (3-3-2, 0-1 ASUN), the Govs held their 1-0 advantage into the half.

Mack extended APSU’s lead on her – and the Govs – first shot of the second period. After her initial shot was saved by the Knight’s goalkeeper, the Cincinnati, Ohio native corralled the rebound and fired it for her fourth goal in the last six matches.

Mack tallied each of the Govs’ four shots on net in the second half, all coming between the 55th and 65th minutes.

Bellarmine cut its deficit to one following a 75th-minute score, but a pair of 86th and 88th-minute saves by Bahn resulted in the Govs claiming the win in the ASUN opener.

Inside The Box Score

In Thursday’s win, Austin Peay State University improved to 1-1 in ASUN openers.

The APSU Govs’ victory was their 77th at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, improving them to 77-53-24 all-time on their home field.

With her goal, Aniyah Mack became the first Austin Peay State University freshman with at least four goals since McKenzie Dixon had nine during her rookie campaign in 2015.

Mack’s five shots on goal are tied for the most by a Gov since APSU Hall of Famer Tatiana Ariza had eight against Eastern Illinois, October 2013.

Katie Bahn’s eight saves are the most since Mary Parker Powell had 11 against Murray State, in October 2019.

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-0-1 when scoring first this season and 3-0 when scoring at least two goals.

The APSU Govs also improved to 2-0 this season when leading at the half.

Lindsey McMahon was one of five APSU Govs to play all 90 minutes. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has started all 44 games of her career and has gone the distance in 35 of her last 36 appearances.

Kasidy Schenk and Carolyne Young each tallied their second assist of the season on Ellie Dreas’ 22nd-minute goal. Their assists tie them with Lindsey McMahon for the best on the team.

Coach’s Corner

With head coach Kim McGowan

On the win… “Clarksville brought the heat tonight. We had the students there, the community, and the athletic department. Home field advantage is a real thing here at The Peay.”

On Aniyah Mack… “ Aniyah continues to be a problem for other teams. Her work rate on and off the ball makes her dangerous at all times. I am really proud of her.”

On the defense… “ The defensive has faced some adversity early on this season. But Between captain Tori Case and Lindsey McMahon, we’re getting things tightened up and better for conference.”

On what it will take for this team to continue momentum heading into the three-match road trip… “This team feeds off energy and vibes. Each success, the fire builds and we’re getting hot at the right time.”

The Austin Peay State University soccer team begins another extended road trip this weekend when they travel to Richmond, Kentucky to face longtime rival, Eastern Kentucky in a Sunday 12:00pm CT contest against the Colonels.

Following their weekend tilt against EKU, the APSU Govs travel make their first of two trips to the Sunshine State, beginning with a September 21st 6:00pm CT match against Jacksonville before wrapping up the road trip at North Florida, September 24th.