Clarksville Police Department arrest Quantavious Golliday from Homicide on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives have worked relentlessly, following leads and conducting the investigation since the shooting of the 17-year-old driver of the red Dodge Charger on September 6th. 26-year-old Quantavious Golliday was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody last night at a business on Providence Boulevard.

Quantavious Golliday has a violent criminal history and has previous convictions of aggravated assault and Schedule II drugs in 2017 and is well known to law enforcement. He has other charges pending in Montgomery County Circuit Court and General Sessions Court. Golliday was arrested for a Violation of Probation warrant on September 5th.

Detectives and Agents with the Clarksville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) arrested Golliday yesterday afternoon at approximately 4:50pm for First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Golliday has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, prohibited weapons (brass knuckles), and manufacture, delivery, and sale of a controlled substance.

Golliday had in his possession several different narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

There was a 17-year-old female passenger in the Charger at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured. This is still an ongoing investigation, and other charges are pending.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.