Fort Defiance Interpretive Center to hold Sevier Days on September 16th

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is excited to announce the return of its annual event, Sevier Days, a living history event from 10:00am to 3:00pm, Saturday, September 16th, 2023.

This educational and entertaining event will feature Native American and frontier reenactors showcasing various activities, including flint knapping, an authentic blacksmith operation, frontier camp life, and flintlock musket firing.

Sevier Days provides an excellent opportunity for the community to step back in time and experience the daily life, challenges, and triumphs of early settlers in the Clarksville region. Visitors will have the chance to witness historical skills and trades up close, gaining a deeper appreciation for the area’s cultural heritage.

William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event: “Sevier Days is a unique opportunity to transport yourself back in time and discover the incredible history that shaped Clarksville. It’s an event that appeals to history enthusiasts of all ages.”

Sevier Days is open to all members of the community, and admission is free.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com