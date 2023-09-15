Austin Peay State University Cross Country to take part in Pretorius Invitational at Percy Warner Park

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross country teams compete in Trevecca’s Pretorius Invitational on Saturday at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The APSU women’s team will have a couple of runners back for their second meet of the year. Shaye Foster returns to run this week and will run her first meet as a Gov. Ashley Doyle, who was the Govs’ top finisher from last week’s We Fly Cross Country Challenge hosted by Ball State, will attempt to pace the team and improve on her time of 19:46.5.

The APSU men’s team will try to build off of a solid first race in Anderson, Indiana. Jackson Fowler, Jacob Schweigart, and Lucas Bales all finished within two seconds of one another. The three of them will set the tone and pace for the season’s second race.

The Pretorius Invitational is named in honor of Michael Pretorius, a Trevecca alumni who passed away in July 2022 following a second battle with cancer. The proceeds from this meet will go to Under The Willow, a foundation founded by Amanda Pretorious in his name.

Austin Peay State University is joined by a field of eight men’s and seven women’s programs. Those teams include host Trevecca, fellow Atlantic Sun conference members Central Arkansas, Jacksonville, and Lipscomb, and familiar Belmont and Tennessee State foes.