Austin Peay State University to Celebrate Constitution Day with Free Event

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Political Science and Public Management and the Department of History and Philosophy invite you to a special Constitution Day event on Monday, September 18th, 2023, from 3:00pm-5:00pm at the Morgan University Center, Rooms 303/305. 

This event is free and open to the public, and the first 75 guests will receive FREE Constitution books!  

Constitution Day is a momentous occasion that commemorates the creation of the United States Constitution, a document that brought together the ideas of many visionaries and integrated several existing documents, including the Articles of Confederation and the Declaration of Independence. This year’s theme is “Civic and Community Engagement in Response to the American Political Divide.” 

Our distinguished panel of speakers will delve into the significance of the Constitution, its historical context, and its ongoing relevance in today’s world. Each speaker brings a unique perspective, making this event an engaging and informative experience for all attendees. 

Panel of Speakers: 

Whether you’re a student, faculty member or a public member, Constitution Day at Austin Peay promises to be an enlightening and educational event you won’t want to miss. 

Join us in celebrating Constitution Day and gaining a deeper understanding of the document that has been pivotal in shaping our nation’s history and values. 

For more information, contact Dr. Harold Young, APSU Political Science & Public Management, at youngh@apsu.edu or 931.221.7059.

