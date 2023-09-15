76.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 15, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Volleyball beats Saint Louis in Four Sets
Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball beats Saint Louis in Four Sets

News Staff
By News Staff

APSU Women's VolleyballKansas City, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Taylor Mott notched her 500th career victory as the Governors defeated Saint Louis in a hard-fought four sets (25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24) Friday in the opening match of the Kansas City Klassic at the Swinney Center. 

Mott, who in her 12th season as APSU’s head coach has 195 victories, reached the 500-win milestone in her 25th season as a head coach, beginning her career with 13 seasons at Flagler College in Florida. She needed just 815 matches to reach the 500-win plateau and has a career .613 win percentage.

Austin Peay (7-4) saw outside hitter Mikayla Powell provide 14 kills, three service aces. and three blocks in her return home. Outside hitters Sarah Carnathan and Elizabeth Wheat also had 10 kills each. Middle blocker Karli Graham hit seven kills without an attack error and also had five blocks.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to action tonight when the meet host Kansas City in a 7:00pm contest at the Swinney Center which can be seen online at MidCoSports.com.

Previous article
Visit Clarksville announces September Sporting Events
Next article
Tennessee Titans game history against Los Angeles Chargers
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online