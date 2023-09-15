Austin Peay State University Volleyball beats Saint Louis in Four Sets

Kansas City, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Taylor Mott notched her 500th career victory as the Governors defeated Saint Louis in a hard-fought four sets (25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24) Friday in the opening match of the Kansas City Klassic at the Swinney Center.

Mott, who in her 12th season as APSU’s head coach has 195 victories, reached the 500-win milestone in her 25th season as a head coach, beginning her career with 13 seasons at Flagler College in Florida. She needed just 815 matches to reach the 500-win plateau and has a career .613 win percentage.

Austin Peay (7-4) saw outside hitter Mikayla Powell provide 14 kills, three service aces. and three blocks in her return home. Outside hitters Sarah Carnathan and Elizabeth Wheat also had 10 kills each. Middle blocker Karli Graham hit seven kills without an attack error and also had five blocks.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to action tonight when the meet host Kansas City in a 7:00pm contest at the Swinney Center which can be seen online at MidCoSports.com.