Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a multi-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred at approximately 7:11am on Meriwether Road at Glenhurst Way.

The crash involved two vehicles and a cement truck, and Meriwether Road is completely shut down.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.