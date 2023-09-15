Cumberland Winds German Band Brings Oktoberfest Spirit to Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – The sounds of marches, polkas, waltzes, and German music typical of the Oktoberfest season will fill the hall of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, for one evening this fall.

The Cumberland Winds German Band will present their annual Oktoberfest concert in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre on Wednesday, October 18th, at 7:00pm.

Featured musical selections will include “Trumpet Echo,” with vocalist Sarah Queen singing “Lili Marlene,” “Einmal am Rhein,” “Pennsylvania Polka” and other German festival music favorites.

Starting at 5:00pm, local street vendor Oma’s Imbiss will be out front selling authentic German Fest cuisine including brats, currywurst, Jägerschnitzel, Schnitzel, and Schnitzel sandwiches. The theatre’s regular concessions will also be available before the performance.

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups that make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, woodwind quintet, and a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org