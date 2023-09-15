Customs House Museum’s ’70s Disco-Themed Flying High Fundraiser Soars to Success

Photos by Tony Centonze

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center recently hosted its annual Flying High fundraiser at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, this year with a 70’s disco theme that captured the mood of the era’s famous Studio 54.

Nearly 500 were in attendance at this year’s event, which the Museum Guild organized. The signature piece of the auction was Jackie Lankford’s ‘Undaunted’ which sold for more than $7,000. Total auction proceeds were near $90,000.

“Overall, the evening was very successful,” Customs House Museum Director Frank Lott said. “This year’s signature piece did very well, and ticket sales were strong. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this year’s success, especially our Museum Guild under the leadership of Christina Clark and Desiree Cherry. The Guild works hard every year to make this event a success, and this year was amazing.”

Photo Gallery