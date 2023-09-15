66.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 15, 2023
HomeArts/LeisureCustoms House Museum's '70s Disco-Themed Flying High Fundraiser Soars to Success
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Customs House Museum’s ’70s Disco-Themed Flying High Fundraiser Soars to Success

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Customs House Museum & Cultural Center's annual Flying High, pictured Kathleen O'Donnell. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Customs House Museum & Cultural Center's annual Flying High, pictured Kathleen O'Donnell. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Photos by Tony Centonze

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center recently hosted its annual Flying High fundraiser at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, this year with a 70’s disco theme that captured the mood of the era’s famous Studio 54.

Nearly 500 were in attendance at this year’s event, which the Museum Guild organized. The signature piece of the auction was Jackie Lankford’s ‘Undaunted’ which sold for more than $7,000. Total auction proceeds were near $90,000.

“Overall, the evening was very successful,” Customs House Museum Director Frank Lott said. “This year’s signature piece did very well, and ticket sales were strong. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this year’s success, especially our Museum Guild under the leadership of Christina Clark and Desiree Cherry. The Guild works hard every year to make this event a success, and this year was amazing.”

Photo Gallery

 

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Cross Country to take part in Pretorius Invitational at Percy Warner Park
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online