From Local Treasures to National Recognition: Scott Wise’s Art Journey

Written by Paige Eisemann

Clarksville, TN – The work of local sculptor Scott Wise is probably familiar to Clarksvillians, even if they aren’t aware of it. Ask anyone about the iconic sculptures in the downtown area, and they will quickly jump in to share their photos of children posing with The Day After sculpture, otherwise known as the seated man on a bench alongside the courthouse.

They might share photos of themselves posing next to the Sgt. Carter statue of Frank Sutton is a familiar sight on Franklin Street. Many folks had never heard of Scott Wise until his love of hockey and his art brought his name into the national spotlight in March 2023.

Scott Wise didn’t set out to become our area’s best-known sculptor. At the time of his father’s passing when Wise was 18, he only wanted to honor his father’s wishes that he get an education. Wise enrolled at Austin Peay State University and became involved in the art department, where he found his love of sketching translated into enjoying time learning photography and working in the dark room.

Summer 1988 offered the opportunity to study abroad in London with a group led by Bruce Chiles. Taking in famous works at places such as the Tate Gallery and the Victoria and Albert Museum, Wise found himself returning home with book after book of sketches capturing the sculptures. Realizing how moved he had been by these works, he created a limestone sculpture that went on to be shown at the Parthenon in Nashville.

That first work was purchased by a buyer from New York. Inspired by this sale and studying artists such as Allan LeQuire (the sculptor whose Athena Parthenos is the largest indoor sculpture in the western hemisphere, and Musica, one of the largest bronze figure groups in the world), Wise devoted himself to the art of sculpture.

After earning his degree from APSU, Wise needed to find work. He showed up at LeQuire’s recently acquired studio in the Germantown area of Nashville one day and inquired if the artist happened to remember him from his time as a visiting artist at AP. This encounter led to months of work assisting LeQuire as he moved his creative studios from five small locations into one.

Throughout all this, Wise continued to study and learn from the artists he surrounded himself with. He absorbed the process, effort, and details required to create a sculpture from clay to bronze, from start to finish. He credits his friend and mentor, Olen Bryant, for encouraging him through the years.

Wise shared that Bryant not only continued to teach him and guide him but provided him with work over the years, saying, “Olen kept me alive.” He began working for Bryant in 1992 as Bryant retired and shifted his artistic studio to his home in New Deal, Tennessee. By that time, Wise had begun working full-time as a firefighter to support his family.

He shared that he viewed his sculpture as a supplementary element of life that allowed him to be creative and use his talents.

Bryant encouraged him in large and small ways, and Wise speaks of the gentle guidance and love his mentor provided over the years with deep appreciation and fondness. He continued to work with Bryant until he was commissioned to create the downtown statue John Montgomery in 2002, located in front of City Hall. Montgomery is the man credited with discovering what is now Clarksville in 1784.

In October 2003, Wise unveiled The Day After, situated on the southwest corner of the intersection of Commerce and Second Streets in downtown Clarksville near the historic offices of the newspaper. Commissioned by the Main Street Clarksville group (headed by local Mark Holleman) as their last public art piece to be sponsored by the group, the well-known sculpture is that of a man seated on a park bench reading a copy of The Leaf Chronicle.

The significance of the man reading a replica of the January 23rd, 1999 issue of the paper is that The Leaf Chronicle managed to publish an issue to inform the community the day after a tornado ravaged the downtown area on January 22nd. After the unveiling, Main Street Clarksville donated the sculpture to Montgomery County.

Many other works by Scott Wise are floating around in our community and the surrounding areas, some of which you may not even realize are his artistry. The benches and pieces of the fountain in the courtyard at Madison Street United Methodist Church were created by Wise from the rubble of the historic church building that was decimated by the 1999 tornado.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial is especially poignant, knowing that Wise himself is now in his 26th year of service to our community as a fireman. This piece was unveiled at a ceremony on September 11th, 2004 as part of an annual remembrance to fallen firefighters both of September 11th, 2001 and beyond.

There are many other examples of his work in the area, but it was the opportunity to honor a hockey legend that brought Wise into the spotlight. Wise and his family have been Nashville Predators fans from day one, so when the opportunity to honor the legendary player Pekka Rinne came along he didn’t hesitate.

Having the chance to meet with Rinne for measuring and photographing was the stuff dreams are made of. The sculpture was created with a foam “mannequin” of sorts, with Wise then carefully creating all of the details in clay. The lifesize bronze sculpture was unveiled outside Bridgestone Arena on March 25th, 2023.

Overlooking Broadway and the millions of visitors to Nashville each year, Wise captured Rinne in his familiar pose, right arm raised with goalie stick in hand. The sculpture is a fitting tribute to he player who spent 15 seasons, 772 games, and 414 victories wearing the Predators uniform, during which time he stopped 19,978 shots, according to The Tennessean.

With the nationwide attention that Rinne’s sculpture brought to Scott Wise, he shares that for a few months, the flurry of media interest was a bit overwhelming. He continues to work as a firefighter, on sculptures at his home in Montgomery County, and sketch and draw just as he has done since he was a child.

He shares that he once felt he couldn’t turn down any artistic job, but now he can be a bit more selective. He can continue to create and share with others, just as many artists have done for him. Wise shares that without the support and encouragement of notable artists like Olen Bryant, he might not have continued to create.

Technology has changed the process of sculpting and continues to change the way that artists are taught. He remains steadfast in the belief that he has been given the opportunity to create and share with others because people like Bryant shared with him. The impact Bryant had on his life was that of a true educator, one who poured into others with kindness and generosity, encouragement and friendship.

Wise shares that he is part of a group working to create a scholarship in Bryant’s memory. It is this sort of statement that makes Scott Wise such a relatable artist. Despite having dozens of recognizable pieces in the community and being featured on every news outlet, Wise continues to honor the memory of his friend and mentor and his love for the arts.



Once you know who created the sculptures that are so familiar to our community, you don’t forget. Each time you pass a group of students posing with Sgt. Carter, John Montgomery, the seated man, or even Pekka Rinne in downtown Nashville, you remember that these works of art were created by a local artist. Scott Wise continues to create and share with our community, his impact set in stone (or bronze) for generations to enjoy.



Learn more about Scott Wise and his work in bronze, limestone, and other mediums on his website, www.scottwisesculptor.com