Visit Clarksville announces September Sporting Events

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville is hosting several sports events across Montgomery County in September 2023. These events are set to have combined visitor spending of $1.45 million. F2Con: Gaming on a Gig saw competitors from 14 states at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on September 8th and 9th.

Rivals Middle Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University will compete in the first College Hockey South game to be played at the F&M Bank Arena on September 24th at 2:00pm.

The event is free and open to the public. Local non-profit organizations will be at the event.

The Nashville Predators’ Gold Star Showcase will be held at the F&M Bank Arena at 7:00pm on September 28th. This event is an intrasquad game between Nashville Predators players benefitting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at www.myfmbankarena.com

The Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Cross Country Championship will be held on September 30th. Young athletes from across the state will gather at Weakley Park to compete in the event. Parking for the event will be at Carmel Elementary School. Shuttles will run between the two locations. The event is expected to bring up to 2,000 people to Clarksville.

The CCM World Invite Hockey Tournament will run from September 29th to October 1st at the F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center. This tournament is in tandem with other Ford Ice Centers across Middle Tennessee and will bring in teams from across the country to compete.

“These sports events are more than games; they are a chance for our community to shine on the national stage as competitors and fans come to Clarksville from across the country,” said Jerry Allbert, Visit Clarksville Board Chairman. “We encourage residents to attend at least one event and experience the thrill of live sports in Clarksville.”

The Clarksville Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. In 2021, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $341 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.