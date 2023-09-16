APSU Soccer takes to the road to face Eastern Kentucky, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – After claiming a 2-1 victory against Bellarmine in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team faces longtime rival Eastern Kentucky in a Sunday 12:00pm CT match at the EKU Soccer Field in Richmond, Kentucky.

The match against the Colonels is the 18th all-time meeting between the former OVC and now ASUN foes. Despite dropping a 3-2 decision to EKU (1-6-1, 0-1 ASUN_ last season, Austin Peay (3-5-1, 1-0 ASUN) leads the 18-year-old series, 8-5-3 and are 1-0-1 in Richmond since the 2017 season.

Aniyah Mack leads Austin Peay State University with four goals this season – the most by an APSU freshman since McKenzie Dixon netted nine scores during her 2015 freshman campaign. Mack netted the game-winning goal in the 55th minute against Bellarmine on Thursday and is tied for third in the ASUN in goals.

Goalkeeper Katie Bahn had a career day in APSU’s last match, tallying eight saves in the victory, which improved APSU to 1-0 on its home field this season.

Eastern Kentucky enters the weekend match after being shutout in each of its last three matches and dropped a 1-0 decision to Lipscomb in Thursday’s ASUN opener.

Freshman Ruby Dunlevy has scored two of the Colonels’ five goals this season, while Gretta Gunn leads the team with three assists.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Matt Cosinuke | 27-40-6 in his career and at EKU (Fifth Season)

2023 Record: 1-6-1 (0-1 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After defeating Eastern Michigan 2-1 on September 3rd, the Colonels have dropped three straight matches by a combined score of 4-0.

2022 Record: 9-7-2 (4-4-2 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: The Colonels entered the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship as the No. 5 seed and defeated No. 4 Kennesaw State, 1-0, in the quarterfinals before dropping a 3-1 decision to top-seeded Liberty.

All-Time Series: 8-6-3 APSU | 5-1-1 EKU in Richmond

Last Meeting: Despite a pair of second-half goals, the Govs were unable to overcome a trio of EKU goals in the first 19 minutes and dropped a 3-2 match against the Colonels on October 2nd, 2022, on Senior Day.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University soccer renews an 18-year-old rivalry in Sunday’s match against the Colonels.

APSU leads the all-time series, 8-6-3, and is 4-1-1 all-time against the Colonels since the 2016 season.

The Governors are coming off a 2-1 victory against Bellarmine in its ASUN opener Thursday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

With her goal against the Knights, Aniyah Mack became the first APSU freshman with at least four goals in a season since McKenzie Dixon had nine during her rookie campaign in 2015.

Mack also had five shots – all on goal – against the Knights. The performance was tied for the most shots on goal by a Gov since APSU Hall of Famer Tatiana Ariza had eight against Eastern Illinois in 2013.



Lindsey McMahon has all 44 games of her career. She also has gone the distance in 36 of her last 37 appearances.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues its three-match road trip in the Sunshine State next week, beginning with a Thursday 6:00pm CT match at Jacksonville before wrapping up the road swing at North Florida on Sunday starting at 12:00pm CT.