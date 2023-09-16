Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 15th, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of intersection improvements along SR 112 / SR 76, including grading, drainage, and construction of Retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Cheatham County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures in both directions for guardrail installation, degrassing, and milling operations. (MM 184-191)

Davidson County – I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (SR1) (LM 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (SR 24, Charlotte Pike) (LM 9.61)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, lanes and ramp closures for striping operations will be alternating.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

LOOK AHEAD: 9/24, 6:00am – 8:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions to remove overhead Comcast and Lumen lines.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) to set barrier rail will be alternated.

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities. Rivergate exit will be closed, and a detour will be in place

LOOK AHEAD: 9/22 – 9/25, 8:00pm – 5:00am Northbound and 6:00pm – 5:00am, southbound; there will be weekend lane closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

Davidson County – I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Continuous Closure: Oakes Drive will be closed for traffic coming from Old Hickory Boulevard, a detour will be in place. One turn lane from OHB onto I-65 NB will be closed while the median is removed and relocated.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County – 1-24

Survey- Median Jersey Barrier Catch Basins

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be rolling inside lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary nighttime lane closure to remove the guardrail, set barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

MM 179- 180

MM 180-185

MM 190-192

MM 191-193

Humphreys County / Hickman County

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, (excluding weekends) there will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for pavement markings and bridge repair work. (MM 141 – 149)

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Davidson County – I-40

Milling and Paving

9/14, 8:00pm – 5:00am, EB lane one will be closed for milling and paving activities

Davidson County – I-65

Mill and Fill as needed

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closure in both directions (MM 95-97)

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.