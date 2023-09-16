66.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Clarksville NAIFA Chapter’s Second Annual Golf Tournament Benefits Clarksville Urban Ministries

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Jeremy Jackson, Randall Hite and Adam Hicks at the NAIFA Golf Tournament
Jeremy Jackson, Randall Hite and Adam Hicks at the NAIFA Golf Tournament

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) recently held its second annual golf tournament at Swan Lake Golf Course.

Tyler Mayes, one of the organizers, spoke about the event. “We’re having our annual NAIFA golf tournament out here today, and we’re going to give a portion of this year’s proceeds to Clarksville Urban Ministries. I think we have about eight 3-man teams signed up this year to join us for some fun on the golf course and support this worthy cause.”

