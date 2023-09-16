Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Celebrates Beech Street Park Grand Opening with Community

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, September 16th, 2023 at 9:30am, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department hosted the grand opening of Beech Street Park, alongside numerous City officials, members of the surrounding community, and Students of the Month from Byrns-Darden Elementary School.

Located at 408 Beech Street, Beech Street Park offers a wide range of amenities to enhance the quality of life for local residents. This project would not have been possible without the contributions of several city departments, whose dedication and support have transformed the vision into reality.

The following City of Clarksville departments played pivotal roles in the project:

Clarksville Street Department

Clarksville Gas, Water and Sewer

Clarksville Department of Electricity (CDE)

Clarksville Municipal Properties

Neighborhood and Community Services

Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department Forestry Division

Beech Street Park boasts a number of amenities designed to cater to the diverse needs of the neighborhood, including a handicapped-accessible playground, pavilion, and ample seating with benches and picnic tables.

For more information about Beech Street Park, please visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or email parksrec@cityofclarksville.com.

