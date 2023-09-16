Clarksville Sound Scene, August 2023

Hollywood Swinging At Downtown Commons

Written by Rick Glass

Clarksville, TN – Downtown @ Sundown continued its series with classic R&B and Soul music on August 4th with the Kool & The Gang-inspired band “Hollywood Swinging.”

The group recreated 70’s and 80’s hits such as “Celebration,” “Get Down On It,” “Ladies Night,” and more.

Captained by the smooth voice of Vincent Jordon and backed by Dawon Washington and Danny Greenwood on horns, Hollywood Swinging had the crowd singing, clapping, and dancing to the music.

It was a party for all ages; folks enjoyed good food, nice weather, and another great night of music.

Shining Star At Downtown Commons

The sound of EWF’s iconic songs September, Sing a Song, Serpentine Fire, Let’s Groove Tonight, Shining Star and other R&B classics filled the night air. The audience enjoyed food trucks and assorted beverages.

The emcee’s rapport kept them grooving the night away. Shining Star seemed impressed with Clarksville and vice versa.

The Commons stayed packed that night until the final note was played and the last lyric was sung. Many stayed after the show to meet the band members.

Downtown @ Sundown always makes for a great start to the weekend. The series continues on the 1st and 3rd Fridays all summer and into fall. This season’s final show will be on October 20th.



Come out, bring the family, and enjoy live music at Downtown Commons. You’ll be glad you did.

Delilah’s Sins At Revel House

It’s said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If so, the iconic rock band The Grateful Dead has been praised to the moon and back with all the spin-offs and tribute bands that have honored them.

You don’t often have the opportunity to hear a top-tier Dead tribute band locally, but The Revel House recently hosted “Delilah’s Sins”, a project led by local singer/musician Matt Dewey.

Dewey, joined by some of the area’s best musicians, lit up the Revel House stage one recent Friday night. Lucian Greene shared lead guitar and vocal duties with Dewey. They were backed by Isaac Frost on bass, Jon Royce on keys, Kirk Sumner on drums, Heath Rives on horns, and Britt Dewey on backing vocals.

The playlist included “Truckin,” “Casey Jones,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “Sugar Magnolia.” The band was amazing to watch. In the pantheon of Grateful Dead history, many have attempted to recreate.