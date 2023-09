Montgomery County, TN — The Montgomery County Clerk’s Office will close early on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 for staff training. Services will be available from 8:00am to 10:00am only on that day. The County Clerk’s Office will resume operations at 8:00am on Thursday, September 20th.

For information about the County Clerk’s Office and their online services, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5711.