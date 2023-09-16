Nashville Sounds fall to Charlotte Knights, 8-3

Charlotte, NC – Missed opportunities and a massive fourth inning from Charlotte held the Nashville Sounds (78-63, 38-29) back in their 9-3 loss to the Knights (50-93, 15-53) on Saturday evening at Truist Field. The defeat snapped Nashville’s six-game winning streak, while Charlotte vanquished a seven-game losing streak of their own.

It was a laborious outing for Sounds starter Caleb Boushley (9-8), who needed 34 pitches to navigate out of a two-run first inning and 16 more to escape a one-run second. He departed with the bases loaded and one out in a 5-0 ballgame in the fourth inning, offering 90 pitches to the Knights over the course of his 3.1 frames.

It came entirely undone when Nate Mondou smashed a grand slam off Luis Contreras, ballooning Nashville’s deficit to 9-0 before Chris Roller mercifully ended the frame with a leaping catch against the centerfield wall.

Nashville’s offense wasn’t entirely stifled by Charlotte starter Chase Solesky (2-9), reaching base to lead off five of the first seven innings, but they struggled to cash in, finishing the night 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Owen Miller doubled with one out in the fourth inning, putting runners on second and third, but the next two Sounds went down in order. The Knights then followed with their six-run frame.

The Sounds finally got on the board in the eighth when Jahmai Jones lined a bases-loaded single to score Patrick Dorrian. Roller’s consequent fielder’s choice kept the train moving, but back-to-back strikeouts got the Knights out of the frame. Brent Diaz, pinch-hitting for Garrett Mitchell to lead off the ninth inning, smashed his second home run of the season, pushing the score to 9-3.

Dorrian had an intense night at the plate, knocking a pair of doubles on three hits. Owen Miller (2-for-4) had the other multi-hit showing for Nashville, ripping a double of his own. Former Nashville outfielder Tyler Naquin had a homer, a double and two RBI for the Knights.

International League wins leader Evan McKendry (12-5, 4.03) toes the rubber for the Nashville Sounds in the club’s final road game of the season. Brent Honeywell (0-0, 7.50) gets the ball for the Knights. The first pitch is set for 4:05pm CT at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

In his last 10 games with Nashville dating back to August 22nd, Owen Miller is batting .385 (15-for-39) with six runs, three doubles, two homers, eight RBI and a 1.057 OPS.

Brent Diaz’s pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning was Nashville’s first since pitcher Bubba Derby mashed one on May 13th, 2021 vs. Memphis and the 68th in franchise history.

Garrett Mitchell finished 1-for-4 with a single and stolen base in his second rehab appearance with Nashville. He’s been on Milwaukee’s injured list since April 19th after suffering a shoulder injury at Seattle on April 18th. Darin Ruf went 0-for-5 in his fourth game on rehab assignment.

Rehabbing outfielder Blake Perkins departed after two pitches in the bottom of the first inning, seemingly uninjured.

