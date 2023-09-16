Tennessee Titans last outing against Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Week 15: Titans 14, Chargers 17

Sunday, December 18th, 2022 | 1:25pm PT • SoFi Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 15 of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Los Angeles to face the Chargers and fell by a score of 17-14. Despite the Titans’ defense limiting the Chargers’ offense to four total third-down conversions on 13 attempts, it was Los Angeles’ go-ahead field goal with four seconds remaining in regulation that sealed a Tennessee loss.

Los Angeles got on the board first on the team’s opening possession with a 14-play drive. Chargers QB Justin Herbert connected with Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. for an 18-yard gain, and with Chargers WR Keenan Allen for a 14-yard pass to help move the chains. Ultimately, the drive culminated in a one-yard rushing touchdown by Chargers RB Joshua Kelley, 7-0 Los Angeles.

In the second quarter, the Tennessee Titans knotted the score at 7-7. RB Derrick Henry accounted for every yard on Tennessee’s 63-yard scoring drive, catching a 37-yard reception and rushing for 26 yards on three carries, including a four-yard rushing touchdown that he took into the end zone on a direct snap to make it 7-7.

The Chargers pulled ahead in the fourth quarter with a 59-yard scoring drive. Herbert connected with Allen for a 31-yard pass to generate a first down at the Tennessee 15-yard line. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler advanced the ball 12 yards for a first-and-goal before Ekeler then found the end zone on a three-yard touchdown rush. Los Angeles took the lead, 14-7.

However, Tennessee responded later in the fourth quarter with a game-tying touchdown drive. QB Ryan Tannehill found TE Chig Okonkwo for a 28-yard pass and a first down at the Chargers’ 21-yard line and then connected with TE Austin Hooper for a 17-yard gain and a first-and-goal at the four-yard line. The drive culminated in a one-yard rushing score by Tannehill on a quarterback sneak to make it 14-14 with less than one minute remaining in regulation.

As Los Angeles took possession of the ball, Herbert guided the Chargers down the field and into field goal range, linking up with Chargers WR Mike Williams twice for 51 yards. Ultimately, Chargers K Cameron Dicker converted a 43-yard field goal to put Los Angeles ahead 17-14 with four seconds remaining in the game. Tennessee was unable to mount a comeback and fell to Los Angeles on the road.