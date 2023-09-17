APSU Men’s Golf hits the road for Grover Page Classic

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team tees off the first two straight tournaments in the home state when it competes at UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, Monday and Tuesday, at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Murray State, New Orleans, Nicholls, Presbyterian, Samford, SIUE, Southeastern Louisiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin in the 14-team, 93-player field.

The Governors are set to compete in the Grover Page Classic for the third straight season. The APSU Govs finished 12th at last year’s event with Jakob Falk Schollert shooting a two-under 214 to lead Austin Peay State University with a 13th-place finish.

Seth Smith leads the APSU Govs off the first tee at the par-72, 6,849-yard track. Through the first two tournaments of the season, Smith leads the Governors with a 70.33 stroke average and five rounds at even or under par. All six rounds that Smith has played this season have counted toward the Govs’ team score, including a team-low round of 67.

Falk Schollert is next off the tee with a 72.00 stroke average and three rounds at even or under par this season. Falk Schollert fired a 68 in his final round of the AllState Streamsong Invitational and is one of three Governors with a pair of rounds in the 60s this season. All six rounds Falk Schollert has played this season have counted toward Austin Peay State University’s team score.

After shooting a one-over 220 last time out, Daniel Love will be fourth in line for Austin Peay State University. Love has a 73.83 stroke average this season with three of the six rounds he has played counting for the team score.

Logan Spurrier is next in line for Austin Peay State University with a 72.67 stroke average this season. Spurrier has three rounds at even or under par and is one of four APSU Govs with a round in the 60s after shooting a 69 in the third round of the Colonel Shootout. Three of Spurrier’s six rounds have counted for the Governors’ team score.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Reece Britt looks to bounce back after withdrawing from the AllState Streamsong Invitational after one round due to illness. Britt has a 71.00 stroke average this season, which ranks second on the team, and three of the four rounds he has played have been at even or under par. Britt also has a pair of rounds in the 60s and three of the four rounds he has played have counted toward the team score.

Michael Long and Payne Elkins will both play as individuals at the Grover Page Classic with Long making his collegiate debut and Elkins making his season debut. A freshman from Louisville, Kentucky, Long prepped at Trinity High School, where he was an All-Region 6 selection in three straight seasons and earned Region 6 Golfer of the Year honors in 2020.

Elkins played in four tournaments for the Governors last season and recorded a 77.15 stroke average. In the last round he played, Elkins closed the 2022-23 season with a career-low round of 68 in the third round of the Big Blue Intercollegiate.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Missouri State and SIUE for the first and second rounds of the Grover Page Classic, which begins with a shotgun start on Monday. Golfstat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.